Nintendo’s new ‘My Mario’ kids range will go on sale in the US and Europe next month
The range includes wood block toys that work as Amiibo
Following its launch in Japan last year, Nintendo will debut its range of My Mario products in the US and Europe next month, it’s announced.
My Mario is a range of Mario-themed products aimed at young children, including a wood block set featuring characters and items from the Super Mario series, which also double as Amiibo toys.
The range also includes a Hello Mario! App, which lets users interact with the plumber on their phone or tablet, a stop-motion series, a board book, apparel, and more.
The My Mario collection will be available at Nintendo’s New York and San Francisco stores, the My Nintendo Store in Europe, and select retailers, beginning February 19.
The My Mario series includes:
- Two wooden block sets featuring Mario and well-known items from the Super Mario series: a Mario Wood Block Set (3 pcs) and a Mario & Friends Wood Block Set (30 pcs).
- A free Hello, Mario! app1 for smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems that lets children, parents and caregivers intuitively and playfully interact with Mario, which officially launches Feb. 19 on Apple App Store and Google Play and as a free download on Nintendo Switch (also playable on Nintendo Switch 2) via Nintendo eShop.
- A My Mario stop-motion animation series – called “It’s Me, Mario!” – available now on the My Mario website and on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel.
- A collection of apparel for infants and toddlers, from onesies to sleepers and outfits for playtime.
- An interactive Hello, Mario! board book by Nintendo and published by Penguin Random House.
- Soft toys that include fun rattles and cuddly Mario plush.
- Tomy Toomies My Mario collection that will power up bathtime with bath toys and water squirters inspired by iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise.
