Nintendo’s new ‘My Mario’ kids range will go on sale in the US and Europe next month

Following its launch in Japan last year, Nintendo will debut its range of My Mario products in the US and Europe next month, it’s announced.

My Mario is a range of Mario-themed products aimed at young children, including a wood block set featuring characters and items from the Super Mario series, which also double as Amiibo toys.

The range also includes a Hello Mario! App, which lets users interact with the plumber on their phone or tablet, a stop-motion series, a board book, apparel, and more.

The My Mario collection will be available at Nintendo’s New York and San Francisco stores, the My Nintendo Store in Europe, and select retailers, beginning February 19.

The My Mario series includes: