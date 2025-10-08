Nintendo’s mysterious Close to You animation is revealed to be based on Pikmin

Nintendo has revealed that its mysterious Close to You animation posted yesterday is based on Pikmin.

Yesterday it posted an animated short about a baby chasing a dummy / pacifier which appeared to be floating around the bedroom.

Now it’s posted a second version of the video which now reveals that the room is full of Pikmin, which neither the baby or their parent can see.

The original video shows a baby playing in the bedroom with its mother, who then leaves the room when she hears someone at the door. The baby’s toys then start moving on their own.

The baby’s rattle rolls along the ground, some of their building blocks move around, and then the pacifier comes out of the baby’s mouth and starts floating around the room. The baby then chases the pacifier around the room as it flies around, moving to their chair, then their bookshelf, then finally landing on their cot’s mobile.

The mother then returns to the room and is surprised to see her baby taking their first steps, so she gives them a big hug.

The new version of the video, which at the time of writing is still only on the Nintendo Today app and hasn’t yet been posted on social media, shows the exact same sequence again, but this time Pikmin have been added to it.

Pikmin lore states that Pikmin can’t be seen by humans, which explains why the Pikmin games take place on a version of Earth.

It’s still not clear whether the video is promoting an upcoming Pikmin game, movie or animated series, or whether it was simply a one-off animation not designed to promote anything.

More to follow…