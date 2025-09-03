Nintendo’s latest Switch Online news could’ve just confirmed a major leak

Nintendo’s latest Switch Online game announcement might have just confirmed a potential leak of upcoming N64 games from earlier this summer.

In July, many fans believed Nintendo accidentally revealed its slate of upcoming Nintendo 64 games planned for NSO, after they dissected blurry box images featured in an official Nintendo video.

The blurred box images appeared to include cover art for Donkey Kong 64, Glover, Super Smash Bros, and Forsaken 64.

The last game was officially announced for Switch Online on Wednesday, potentially adding credence to the theory that the aforementioned games are next on the release list for Switch Online’s N64 library.

Forsaken 64 will be added to the Nintendo 64 library on Thursday, September 4, Nintendo announced today.

for those who can't make out the Smash 64 box, here you go https://t.co/dIQiadSVwc pic.twitter.com/HJPUvZTFGU — André (@AndreSegers) July 6, 2025

Forsaken 64 will be the 40th Nintendo 64 game released on Switch Online in the West. There have actually been 42 released in total, but two of them – Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 – have only been made available in Japan.

Donkey Kong 64 and Super Smash Bros. have been highly requested since Nintendo began this era of releasing its retro games on modern consoles.

As part of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June, Nintendo added GameCube titles to the classic games library. Recently, Super Mario Strikers was added to the service.

Super Mario Strikers joins F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and SoulCalibur 2, all of which were available on the GameCube library on Switch 2 launch day.