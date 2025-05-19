Nintendo’s latest Switch 2 video shows a close-up look at game cards, carry case

Nintendo has published another new Switch 2 video, this time showing a close-up look at the console’s official carry case and its game cards.

As you can see in the Nintendo Today video, rehosted below, Switch game cards are remarkably similar to those of the original Switch, though colored red. Switch 2 is able to play physical Switch 1 games, so the similarity in size and form is perhaps unsurprising.

The video focuses on Nintendo’s official Switch 2 carry case, and also offers a look at Switch 2’s Joy-Con wrist straps. Like the original Switch 1 carry case, Switch 2’s has room for the console, accessories, and game cards.

[Switch 2]Here's a look inside the official Switch 2 carrying case. It has room for the console with the Joy-Con 2 attached, six cartridges, and two Joy-Con 2 straps.(Also, Switch 2 cartridges seem to be the same size as Switch 1 cartridges, to no one's surprise.) — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-19T15:14:20.3591895Z

Switch 2 is due to launch on June 5. On Friday, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will only be getting the addition of GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

It was recently discovered that the colored panels on the side of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers can be removed, and some stores are already offering customization options.