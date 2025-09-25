Nintendo’s first new mobile game in years is a surprise Fire Emblem spin-off

Nintendo has announced and released its first new mobile game in several years, Fire Emblem Shadows.

Available on smart devices from today, Fire Emblem Shadows is described as a series spin-off that introduces a new style of battles featuring “role-playing and social deduction”.

“One of the three allies participating in each battle is secretly a treacherous disciple of shadow,” Nintendo explained. “Players choose to take on the role of either a disciple of light, aiming to find their way through the labyrinth, or a disciple of shadow.”

After the initial battle, players vote to determine who they believe is the disciple of shadow, and the outcome of the vote affects whether the next battle is more favorable or more challenging.

“Whether the disciples of light can correctly discover the traitor—or the disciple of shadow can successfully deceive the others—holds the key to how the next battle unfolds.”

Fire Emblem Shadows is Nintendo’s first new mobile game since Pikmin Bloom in 2021. It also released an app aimed at young children, ‘Hey, Mario’, earlier this year.

The next mainline entry in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month.

Fortune’s Weave will be the 18th game in the Fire Emblem series, and is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.