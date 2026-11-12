Nintendo’s Black Friday deals include Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle

Nintendo has announced its Black Friday deals, including both games and hardware.

The sale will include a deal on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle. From November 22 to December 5, the console and game bundle will also come with 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership and will set you back $499.99 – knocking around $50 off the usual price.

All of these deals will be available from select retailers, as per Nintendo‘s announcement, including Nintendo’s US-based stores in New York and San Francisco.

You can also grab the Switch 2 bundled with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, if you’d prefer that over the latest Mario Kart. This also comes with 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership, but it is quite a bit pricier, set at $529.99.

Individual games will also be on sale for those who already own a Switch 2. Deals will be available both in various brick-and-mortar stores and via the Nintendo Store.

The digital games sale will run from November 19 to December 2, although it’s unclear which games will be included right now. The physical game deals will start on November 22 and include:

So far, this doesn’t seem to be as generous as PlayStation’s offerings (which run throughout the month), but that could change when the digital game sales for Switch 2 are revealed. This is also a step up from PlayStation‘s sale if you’re looking for a console, as PlayStation’s was software only.

Right now, there’s no word on a similar sale taking place in Europe, although the digital sale could span regions. We’ll likely have to wait for local stores to announce what kind of deals, if any, they have on Switch 2 consoles and bundles.