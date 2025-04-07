Nintendo won’t say who is developing Switch 2’s Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo is once again being secretive about who is developing one of its games, this time Switch 2 launch window game Donkey Kong Bananza.

For several recent projects, Nintendo has refused to comment publicly on which specific development team is behind them.

Previously, Nintendo declined to confirm who the new voice actor behind Mario was until people with early copies of Super Mario Wonder discovered it in the credits. After that, it was similarly secretive around the developer of Switch’s Super Mario RPG until its identity was discovered on a store page.

The company was also secretive about the developer behind Princess Peach Showtime, declining to confirm if Good-Feel was working on it when asked.

Now, following the reveal of Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo has once again declined to disclose who is working on the game.

When asked by IGN who was behind the game, Nintendo of America’s vice president of product and player experience Bill Trinen, said, “it’s a very good question. You’ll have to stay tuned. We always like to start by showcasing the game and getting people focused on the gameplay, but we’ll have some information to share about the developer in due time.”

When VGC asked Nintendo who was creating Bananza at a Switch 2 press event last week, a spokesperson said: “Please wait for the game to release and check the credits”

Revealed during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct last week, Donkey Kong Bananza will release on July 17.

Donkey Kong will also be accompanied by a mysterious purple rock character. Donkey Kong rescues the rock after finding it buried in the ground on Ingot Island, and the pair work together in the game.

The identity of one character may have been revealed accidentally thanks to artwork mistakenly uploaded to Nintendo’s Korean site.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons won’t feature Hall Effect sticks.