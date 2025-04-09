Nintendo won’t be releasing Switch 2 in China yet, as it reportedly analyses demand

Nintendo has reportedly chosen to postpone the release of Switch 2 in mainland China, as it continues to analyse demand and government regulations.

Nikkei reports that Nintendo is expected to see what demand there is for Switch 2 first before it decides to release the console in a country which has seen increasingly stringent government regulations regarding video games over the years.

In China, the Nintendo Switch is sold in collaboration with Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that owns dozens of developers and other tech firms. According to Nikkei, Tencent declined to comment when asked if it would be distributing Switch 2 in China too.

Given that Nintendo is currently in the process of shutting down the Switch eShop and other online services in China, it appears that the company is in no rush to release its successor there.

Nikkei’s report notes that the release of consoles and software in China must go through inspection by the Chinese authorities, with restrictions imposed depending on the Chinese government’s intentions.

When the enormous popularity of mobile games in China is also taken into account, the market may not appear to be as enticing to Nintendo as the country’s vast population may initially suggest.

Gamma Data chief analyst Wang Xu told the publication: “The hurdles to success in China remain high. They need to improve the consumer experience while complying with government policies, and there is also the issue of whether they will be able to introduce major international software.”

According to the report, a number of online and physical stores in mainland China are accepting pre-orders for the Hong Kong version of Switch 2, suggesting there’s at least some demand for Nintendo’s products there.

On March 31, the Chinese Nintendo eShop stopped selling games and all other software, making it no longer be available to purchase or claim. On May 15, 2026, players will no longer be able to download titles or redeem codes. DLC will also become unavailable at this time.

From November 27 2024 until March 31, 2026, players who owned a Chinese Nintendo Switch with an active WeChat account associated with it could receive up to 4 Nintendo Switch games for free.

When the Nintendo Switch was first launched in China in 2020, it released with just one first-party game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate. In the years since its release, older Nintendo Switch titles have been localized for the Chinese market.