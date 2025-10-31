Nintendo wins lawsuit against player who kept streaming pirated Switch games and taunted ‘I can do this all day’

Nintendo has won a lawsuit against a streamer who regularly played pirated games before their release, while taunting the company that he couldn’t be caught.

Last year Nintendo sued Jesse Keighin, who it claimed would stream games on various online platforms under his username Every Game Guru.

The lawsuit stated that since 2022, Keighin has streamed “at least 10 of Nintendo’s leaked games” before they were released, “more than 50 times in total”, the most recent at the time of the lawsuit being Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

It also claimed that Keighin taunted Nintendo, sending the company “a letter boasting that he has ‘a thousand burner channels’ to stream from and ‘can do this all day’”.

As reported by TorrentFreak, Keighin continued to taunt Nintendo’s lawyers on Facebook, writing: “Should have done more research on me. You might run a corporation, I run the streets.”

In April 2025, Nintendo filed a new motion claiming that Keighin had “evaded service” of the complaint, but was then served it through substituted means via both email and letters to his mother, grandmother and partner.

After Keighin failed to respond by the deadline, the court clerk entered default against him on March 26 and Nintendo asked the court to make a default judgement against him for $17,500 in damages.

A Colorado federal court has now granted Nintendo’s request, and ordered Keighin to pay $17,500 in damages, but also said that two of Nintendo’s requests for a permanent injunction couldn’t be granted.

Because Kieghin mostly used emulation software available online, the judge ruled that Nintendo’s request that he “destroy all circumvention devices” was rejected, because the request was “unclear” and “unreasonable”.

Nintendo also asked for the injunction to apply to third parties who worked alongside Keighin, but the judge denied this too because Nintendo didn’t specify who these third parties were, meaning the final judgement was simply for $17,500.

Nintendo’s motion said it could have asked for more damages than $17,500, because by not responding to the order and defaulting, Keighin had technically conceded liability for all ten games Nintendo had listed in its previous complaint, meaning it could have asked for at least $100,000 ($10,000 per game).

Instead, it only asked for $10,000 for the latest infringement, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, as well as $7,500 ($500 x 15) for multiple violations of circumvention of its anti-piracy security.

“In similar circumstances where defendants ‘knew about, but repeatedly ignored’ copyright notices and encouraged and assisted others’ infringement but failed to appear, courts in this District have awarded significant statutory damages,” Nintendo’s motion in April stated.

It added: “Here, an award of $10,000 is eminently reasonable for Defendant’s blatant streaming of Nintendo’s video games before any ordinary consumer had lawful access. It is particularly reasonable since Nintendo is electing not to seek damages for infringement of the other nine works as to which Nintendo has established liability.”