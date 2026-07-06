Nintendo will stop selling the Nintendo Switch in 2027

Nintendo of Europe has announced that it will stop selling original Nintendo Switch consoles in early 2027, after which point retailers won’t be able to order any new stock of the entire Switch family of consoles.

This change will come into effect in Europe, where Nintendo says the systems should be “widely available all year.”

In a statement on the Nintendo Support website, the publishing giant announced that after 10 years, it will stop selling the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED in 2027 in the region.

It’s currently unknown if sales of the Nintendo Switch will continue in regions outside of the EU beyond the mid-February cut-off.

“From mid-February 2027, almost ten years after Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell to retailers hardware in the Nintendo Switch family of systems – specifically Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model,” the company said. “Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware on Nintendo Store will also end in mid-February 2027.

“Regarding availability at retail, please check with your local retailers in the future for more information. Nintendo Switch has an extensive library of games that continues to grow, and Nintendo Switch owners can continue to enjoy all their existing Nintendo games and accessories. Nintendo Switch Online and other services will all continue for the foreseeable future.”

Nintendo Switch is closing in on PS2’s record

The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s best-selling console to date. As of December 31, 2025, Nintendo said it sold 155.37 million units. With this milestone, Nintendo Switch’s lifetime sales have officially overtaken those of its previous best-selling console, Nintendo DS (154.02 million).

The best-selling console of all-time, Sony‘s PlayStation 2, currently sits at 160 million units. It’s possible that the Nintendo Switch will remain on sale in Japan, where the system retains popularity, in an effort to pass Sony’s record.

Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and was the company’s first hybrid console, combining the resources of its previously separate home console and handheld production teams.

The console performed strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it sold nearly 50 million consoles during a two-year period. Had the system not been affected by shortages, it may have performed even better.