Nintendo will hold an Indie World live stream this Thursday

Nintendo has announced a new live stream focused on independent game news.

The latest Indie World showcase will take place on Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT / 9pm ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST and feature about 15 minutes of information on indie games coming to Switch and Switch 2.

The presentation will be viewable on Nintendo‘s YouTube channel, and via the video embedded at the top of this page.

A 25-minute Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was held last week, featuring upcoming third-party Switch and Switch 2 games.

Highlights included the announcement of a new Monster Hunter Stories game from Capcom and a new Octopath Traveler game from Square Enix.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will be released for Switch 2 next year. Before then, Octopath Traveler 0 will hit Switch and Switch 2 this December.

Square Enix also announced The Adventure of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a new HD-2D RPG for Switch 2.

And Sega confirmed plans to bring Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 to Switch 2 in November.

Switch 2 sold more than 6 million units in its first seven weeks on sale, Nintendo announced last week.

The sales figure marks a console launch record. In comparison, PS5 shipped (not sold) 3.4 million units in its first four weeks on sale, and 4.5 million in its first seven weeks, though Sony’s console suffered from significant stock shortages.