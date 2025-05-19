Nintendo will be attending Gamescom 2025

Nintendo has announced that it will be taking part in Gamescom this year, following its decision to skip last year’s event.

The company chose not to attend Gamescom in 2024. It was believed at the time that this was due to Nintendo focusing on the then-unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 system.

Now, the publisher has confirmed it will return to the show, which takes place in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 until August 24.

A post on Nintendo’s official German account on X reads: “Mark it in red on your calendar – Nintendo will be back at Gamescom in 2025. We look forward to welcoming you from August 20 to 24 in Cologne.”

Rot im Kalender anstreichen: Nintendo ist 2025 wieder auf der @gamescom. Wir freuen uns, euch vom 20. bis 24. August in Köln begrüßen zu dürfen! pic.twitter.com/8B3ibgOyBu — Nintendo DE (@NintendoDE) May 19, 2025

Nintendo hasn’t announced what it will show at Gamescom, but the publisher has numerous games planned for release this year. Gamescom will take place around two months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, giving players who haven’t purchased Nintendo’s new console a chance to try the system.

Donkey Kong: Bananza is due for release in July, with Drag X Drive also expected this Summer. Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are also due this year, and could be included in Nintendo’s Gamescom offering.

Switch 2 is due to launch on June 5. Last week, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will be getting resolution and frame rate boosts, while others will be getting GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

It’s also been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support text-to-speech as part of Game Chat.