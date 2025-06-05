Nintendo warns Switch 2 users not to play Smash Bros. with Mii Fighters

Nintendo has issued a warning to players that Super Smash Bros Ultimate is facing compatibility issues on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out today, June 5, and players are finally getting their hands on the system. As part of the public rollout, thousands of original Nintendo Switch games are being put through their paces as fans test their compatibility with Nintendo’s new system.

While Nintendo published a list of compatible games before the release of the console, players have now discovered some issues with games that haven’t been previously announced.

Notably, Nintendo has warned Super Smash Bros Ultimate players that certain conditions could see the game become incompatible with Nintendo Switch 2, and cause matches to end instantly.

[Super Smash Bros. Ultimate]



The game has some issues on the Switch 2.



• If a Switch 1 and Switch 2 play together online and one uses a Mii Fighter, the match may immediately end.

• Mii Fighter thumbnails may not save correctly.



An update will be released soon.



(thanks Pau) https://t.co/3I9HdveuuW — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) June 4, 2025

Nintendo’s official Japanese support page for the game warns that if a player on Nintendo Switch 1 matches with a Nintendo Switch 2 player, either of them using a Mii Fighter will cause the game to end abruptly.

Nintendo has said that a patch is coming, but hasn’t clarified when it’s likely to arrive.

