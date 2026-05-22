Nintendo wants to produce 20 million Switch 2 consoles by March 2027 as production ramps up

Nintendo is ramping up the production of the Nintendo Switch 2, as the Kyoto-based firm looks to produce 20 million consoles by March 2027.

In the company’s financial results posted earlier this month, the company said that it expected to sell 16.5 million Switch 2 consoles in its next business year, which runs until April 2027, down from the 19.86 million it sold in the last.

Now, according to Bloomberg, the firm plans to produce 20 million Nintendo Switch 2 systems, an increase of around 20%.

“For them, there is no real downside in lowballing numbers first and then surpassing them later,” industry analyst Serkan Toto told Bloomberg. “The just-finished fiscal year is a good example.”

Earlier in May, Nintendo announced plans to increase the retail price of the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan.

From September 1, 2026, the price of Switch 2 consoles in the US will increase by $50 to $499.99. In Europe, Switch 2 hardware will increase by 30 Euros to 499.99 Euros, and in Canada, the console will increase by $50 to $679.99.

“In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems,” the company said at the time of the announcement.

In Japan, the price revisions will take effect next week, with all of Nintendo’s hardware increasing by around ¥10,000. The ‘Japan-only’ region-locked Switch 2 will increase to ¥59,980, Switch OLED to ¥47,980, Switch Lite to ¥29,980, and the standard Switch to ¥43,980.

The latest first-party Nintendo Switch 2 title, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, was released this week. In VGC’s review, we called it “a brilliant, unique siderscroller.”

“Yoshi and the Mysterious Book powers along with the kind of breathless imagination typically associated with mainline Super Mario adventures, with new ideas and gameplay mechanics stretching across the margins of its pages.”