Nintendo UK is selling a Switch 2 bundle including Mario Kart World, a camera and a MicroSD card for £134 off

The bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo UK is selling a Switch 2 bundle including Mario Kart World, a camera and a MicroSD card for £134 off

Nintendo UK is selling a new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle which offers a saving of more than £130.

The bundle, which is available to purchase now on the official UK Nintendo Store website, consists of the following items:

The total price of all five items combined would usually be £593.95, but Nintendo UK is selling the bundle for £459.99, meaning a total savings of £133.96.

Nintendo increased the price of Switch 2 in the UK on September 1, from £395.99 to £419.99.

Given the new price of the console, therefore, the bundle means players are getting Mario Kart World, a Switch 2 Camera, a 256GB MicroSD Express Card and three months of Switch Online for an extra £40 on top of the console’s standard price.

While announcing its price increases back in May, Nintendo said: “In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding.”

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