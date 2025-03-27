Switch 2’s mysterious C button confirmed in Nintendo Today app promo

A promotional image for the newly released Nintendo Today app finally confirms Switch 2’s mysterious C button.

The news app’s listing on the Apple App store contains a number of images showing what users can expect from it.

One image says: “Get updates on Nintendo Switch 2 news plus game info, videos, comics and more every day.”

However, Nintendo Switch 2 photo in this image appears to show the final version of the console’s right Joy-Con, including the final design of the C button.

When Nintendo originally showed the Switch 2 during its reveal video in January, it confirmed the presence of an extra button on the right Joy-Con.

This button had been previously been described as a C button in various leaks (many of which came from third-party peripheral manufacturers).

However, in Nintendo’s official video, the button has no markings on it whatsoever, even though previous ‘leaked’ renders showed a letter C.

This new Nintendo Today promotional image appears to confirm that the button does indeed have a C on it, as this is the first time Nintendo has posted an image of the Switch 2 with this marking on the button.

It’s likely that the use of this image was accidental, because Nintendo is set to broadcast a Nintendo Direct presentation next week dedicated entirely to the Switch 2.

Nintendo is expected to not only reveal Switch 2 software and give a price and release date at this event, but also shed more light on some of the secrets surrounding the hardware.

This includes the apparent presence of mouse controls on Switch 2’s Joy-Cons, and the apparent use of magnets to hold the controllers in place (as opposed to the rail system used in the original Switch).

It’s likely, then, that Nintendo was planning to properly introduce the C button during this Nintendo Direct and reveal what it actually does.

Given that the left Joy-Con still has a Capture button, speculation has been rife on what the right Joy-Con’s C button stands for, with guesses ranging from Chat (allowing for voice communications) to Community (leading to some sort of social hub feature).

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, which will be held on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST, will hopefully reveal all.