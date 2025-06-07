Nintendo thinks it can meet Switch 2 demand in the US through 2025

Nintendo has said it thinks it can meet Switch 2 demand in the United States through 2025.

Following the console’s launch on Thursday, most major US retailers are currently out of stock online, although some still have in store availability.

Speaking to CBS Mornings, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said the company will have “a steady supply” of Switch consoles making their way to retailers over the coming months.

“We have a steady supply of manufacturing that will be coming in, and we believe we’ll be able to meet that demand all the way through the summer, through Father’s Day, and then on into the holiday period also.”

Bowser was also asked to justify the price of Switch 2, which starts at $450 and is Nintendo’s most expensive console to date.

“Well, first of all the Nintendo Switch 2 is really built from the ground up, so we’ve included a number of new gameplay features and social features that I think fans will really, really enjoy,” he said.

“From a gameplay perspective, we’ve upgraded the processing power, so there’s high fidelity graphics that are much improved over the original Nintendo Switch.

“We’ve also included some very unique features with our Joy-Cons, which are our controllers, where they just snap off very easily. They’re magnetic, they can snap back on, and kind of the really neat feature is they can be used as a mouse with various compatible games.”

Bowser also highlighted the console’s social features, such as video and voice chat being available “with a push of a button”.

“It’s like creating a virtual living room where you can actually play with [friends] when you’re far away,” he said.

And Bowser touched on the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Switch 2 production and pricing.

“It’s still a very fluid and complex situation as it is for most companies,” he said. “We’re continually looking at various scenarios of how we make sure we can keep our pricing as low as possible and the products as obtainable as possible.

“For the Nintendo Switch 2, we’ve already announced we’ll be holding our pricing for $449 for the base unit and $499 for the bundle with Mario Kart World, but we did have to [increase] pricing on some accessories.”

Following Switch 2’s announcement, Nintendo delayed the opening of pre-orders in the US due to economic uncertainty.

US pre-orders opened in late April without a change to the console’s previously announced price, but Nintendo did raise the price of some accessories. It also warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.