Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is returning to Wuhu Island

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for Nintendo Switch 2.

The motion control game will feature 12 sports, including Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, Thumb Wrestling, Skateboarding, Power Cruising, Prop Plane, and Jump Rope.

Switch Sports Resort was revealed during a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday and will release on October 22.

“Return to Wuhu Island with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new entry in the series coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2,” the company said.

“Create a Mii character or Sportsmate, then get up and moving with intuitive motion controls that use Joy-Con 2 controllers in a variety of ways – as rackets, bows, and even handlebars – across 12 sports.

“Team up or challenge friends and family, or play solo, in new and returning sports like Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, and Thumb Wrestling – and leisure sports like Skateboarding (using Joy-Con 2 mouse controls), Power Cruising, and Prop Plane.

“You can also do some warm-ups with Jump Rope! The games begin in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 22. Pre-orders start later today on Nintendo eShop!”