Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Tennis Fever will have the most playable characters in series history

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for Mario Tennis Fever, confirming that the game will feature the most playable characters in the series’ history.

The game will feature classic characters, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, and more returning Mushroom Kingdom favourites. Mario Tennis Fever will also include the debuts of Goomba, Nabbit, Piranha Plant, Baby Wario, and Baby Waluigi.

Mario Tennis Fever will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12. You can watch the new gameplay overview trailer below.

Mario Tennis Fever introduces Fever Rackets. These new rackets each have unique abilities, such as the Ice Racket, which can freeze parts of the court, making it more difficult for your opponent to move around.

By hitting and returning shots, players fill up their Fever Meter. Once full, they can use a Fever Shot. If the opposing player is fast enough, they can return the Fever Shot back to the person who sent it, which turns the effects back on the sender.

The game will be released on the same day as a new set of Joy-Con 2 controllers.

The Joy-Con 2 Light Purple (L) / Light Green (R) controllers will be released on February 12. The controllers, which mark the first time the Nintendo Switch 2 system has deviated from the default light blue and orange Joy-Con 2s, will also come with matching wrist straps.