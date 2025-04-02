Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart World will cost $80 / £75

Mairo Kart World will cost $80 / £75 for a physical copy, according to Nintendo.

The digital version will be cheaper, coming in at £66.99.

Donkey Kong Bananza, which was announced today for Nintendo Switch 2, will retail for £58.99 digitally and £66.99 physically. Nintendo hasn’t provided an explanation for the discrepancy in prices.

The game will be released the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2. A special Mario Kart Direct will take place on April 17.

The game will feature grinding, wall jumping as well as multiple different outfits for each character. Players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere” in the game, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

“Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment,” Nintendo said. “Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race.

“And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. Mario Kart World races onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.”

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct saw several new games being announced, as well as more information being shared about the console itself.

The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.

A new Fromsoftware game, The Duskbloods, has also been announced, and it’s coming exclusively to Switch 2.

Nintendo has also confirmed that GameCube games are officially coming to the Switch Online service, alongside a new GameCube controller.

Nintendo has announced a line of enhanced ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ games for its next console, which will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Following months of speculation, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will incorporate mouse control.