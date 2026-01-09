Nintendo Switch 2’s latest GameCube game is now live, bringing the total to 8 games

Nintendo Switch 2’s latest GameCube release is now live, bringing the total number of games on the service to eight.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – originally released for Nintendo GameCube in 2005 – sees two races, the human beorc and the half-human laguz, pitted against each other.

“Experience the classic strategy role-playing mechanics Fire Emblem is known for in this beloved installment,” reads Nintendo’s synopsis.

“Players can enjoy cutscenes with voice acting and 3D maps alongside the return of the brutal battle system, where your units are gone for good if they fall in a fight.”

The addition of Fire Emblem brings the total number of GameCube titles on Switch Online up to eight, meaning the full list is now as follows:

Chibi-Robo

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

F-Zero GX

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Luigi’s Mansion

Soulcalibur II

Super Mario Strikers

Wario World

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year