Nintendo Switch 2’s ‘Editions’ of Switch games like Zelda and Kirby cost $80

Nintendo Switch 2 ‘Editions’ of original Switch games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will retail for $80, it’s been confirmed.

The news comes as Nintendo has begun releasing pre-order information for software coming to the new system. According to multiple US retailers, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and The Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Editions will cost $80.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will sell for $70, according to the retail listings.

Nintendo’s pricing structure for Switch 2 games so far appears to be erratic, with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza both having different pricing models depending on whether players buy the physical or digital editions.

Mairo Kart World will cost $80 / £75 for a physical copy, according to Nintendo. On the other hand, Donkey Kong Bananza, which was announced today for Nintendo Switch 2, will retail for $65/ £58.99 digitally and $70 /£66.99 physically. Nintendo hasn’t provided an explanation for the discrepancy in prices.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

Nintendo hasn’t announced how much each individual upgrade will cost. For both Zelda games, subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online service will get the upgrades for free.

Nintendo has also announced that several future titles will receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The platform holder has confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450 / £395 and launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5. It has also announced when the console will be available to pre-order.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also announced several new games, including a new Donkey Kong game. The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.

Nintendo has also confirmed that GameCube games are officially coming to the Switch Online service, alongside a new GameCube controller.