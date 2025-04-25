Nintendo Switch 2 will be the biggest console launch in history, analyst predicts

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to enjoy the biggest console launch in history, according to an analyst.

Previously, analysts had predicted that Nintendo will likely produce between 6 and 8 million units of the console by the time of the June launch.

Now, an analyst has claimed that the console’s incredibly popular pre-order campaign in Japan may point to the Nintendo Switch 2 enjoying the biggest console launch in history.

“As Japan accounts for a third of global Switch installation base, it implies 6.6 million pre-orders globally,” said Pelham Smithers of Japan-focused equity research house Pelham Smithers Associates (via Bloomberg).

At the time of writing, the two biggest console launches in history both belong to Sony, with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 tied at a reported 4.5 million units during their first two months on the market.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation 5 faced constant stock issues during its first year, meaning that PS5 would have likely eclipsed the PlayStation 4 if stock had been available.

Earlier this week, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa warned that a “significant number” of players in Japan will miss out on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, after 2.2 million applied for its My Nintendo pre-order lottery.

Pre-orders for the console opened in the US this week, with players reporting constant issues with attempting to pre-order the console online. Pre-orders in the UK and Europe went live earlier this month, following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation.

The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Last week, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

Nintendo kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in many territories. Notably, it started airing multiple television spots in Japan, in addition to street advertising.