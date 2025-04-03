Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour price has been revealed

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour’s price has been revealed.

The game, which was announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, will essentially act as a digital manual for the system, which will let players explore the Switch 2’s functionality via minigames while explaining in detail how everything works.

While it was announced during the broadcast that the game would be a paid experience, Nintendo has yet to confirm the price for the title, except from in Japan.

The official Japanese website for Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour lists the game at a price of ¥990 yen, which at the time of writing converts to around $6.12 / £4.65.

While the exact price has yet to be confirmed in North America, Europe or the UK, this should at least give a ballpark figure of what price to expect in those regions.

“Uncover lots of insights about the console,” Nintendo’s Switch 2 Welcome Tour description reads. “Explore basic features, like the magnetic connectors that keep the Joy-Con 2 controllers firmly attached, and more advanced tech details that you might not otherwise notice. Roam the exhibit halls, which resemble a giant Nintendo Switch 2. Discover hidden facts, take quizzes, and enjoy playful minigames and tech demos.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will feature additional minigames and tech demos for players that own the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, or a 4K TV. The game will launch alongside the console this June.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5. The console will be available in two versions – a standalone Switch 2 console, and a Switch 2 bundle which includes a digital code for Mario Kart World, a newly announced open-world Mario Kart game.

Nintendo has announced a line of enhanced ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ games for its next console, which will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.