Nintendo Switch 2 website accidentally reveals Donkey Kong, Mario Kart surprises

Nintendo’s Korean website has seemingly spoiled future surprises planned for Switch 2 launch window games Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World.

As spotted by Resetera, the Korean Nintendo site briefly hosted different key art for Donkey Kong Bananza than that shared by other regions.

The art appears to feature Pauline, the damsel in distress from the 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game, who also appears as the mayor of New Donk City in 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey.

It’s possible Nintendo was saving this character for a future reveal, since she is absent from all box art and key art imagery shared so far.

The Nintendo Korea slip-ups didn’t end there, as the site also hosted a different world map for the launch game Mario Kart World, featuring an icon for what appears to be Rainbow Road.

Mario Kart World is due for release alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, while Donkey Kong Bananza will arrive a month later on July 17. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this week’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

“Crash, bash, and climb through nearly everything in DK’s path and tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration,” Nintendo said of Donkey Kong Bananza.

“The more that is demolished with powerful punches, the more areas open up to discover. Break on through this adventure full of mayhem, surprises and bananas when Donkey Kong Bananza crashes onto Nintendo Switch 2 July 17.”

Meanwhile, in Mario Kart World, players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere”, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.