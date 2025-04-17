Nintendo Switch 2 VRR mentions disappear from Nintendo’s website

Nintendo has removed several references to VRR support from the official Nintendo Switch 2 website.

As part of Nintendo‘s Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, the firm announced that the new console would support 4K, 120FPS, and VRR. Now, Nintendo has seemingly removed mentions of VRR from several official websites.

As noted by Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie, mentions of VRR have been removed some certain regional Nintendo websites. At the time of writing, mentions of VRR have been removed from the Canadian, US, and Japanese versions of the site.

VGC can confirm at the time of writing that the text is still present on the European version of the website, but it is possible that Nintendo is in the process of removing it from all versions of the site and has yet to update its European site.

Some weird stuff going on at Nintendo. Looks like they've changed their US website to no longer mention VRR support for TV play? Only HDR and 120Hz support get a call-out. pic.twitter.com/3VmFDfrNvt — Oliver Mackenzie (@oliemack) April 17, 2025

VRR, or variable refresh rate, allows supported TVs to display unconventional frame rates in order to provide a smoother experience. This allows games with uncapped frame rates to have wider performance flexibility in intense areas.

VGC has contacted Nintendo for comment on this story.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5, as a standalone console and a bundled version with an included download code for Mario Kart World.

Nintendo will hold a Mario Kart World Direct later today.

The Nintendo Mario Kart World Direct will “provide detailed information about the Nintendo Switch 2 software”, according to Nintendo, and will last for 15 minutes.