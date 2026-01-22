Nintendo Switch 2 sold 4.4 million units in the US in 2025, remains the fastest-selling console in US history

Nintendo Switch 2 closed out 2025 with a total of 4.4 million sold in the US, retaining its status as the fastest-selling console in US history.

As reported by Mat Piscatella of US market research company Circana, Switch 2 was the best-selling hardware in terms of both unit sales and dollar sales in December 2025, and across the entire year.

This means it “remains the fastest selling video game hardware platform in tracked history,” Piscatella notes, pointing out that no other console had reached 4.4 million sales in the US in its first seven months.

Unit sales of Switch 2 are currently 35% ahead of PS4 during the same time frame, and “nearly double” those of the original Switch. Piscatella said that Circana’s pre-launch forecast was 4.3 million sales, meaning Switch 2 slightly bettered this.

While other platforms saw year-on-year declines in sales, Switch 2 helped to offset this, resulting in hardware spending increasing by 6% overall in December 2025 compared to December 2024, and 9% overall in 2025 compared to 2024.

In terms of software, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in the US in terms of physical and tracked digital sales, making it the seventh December in a row that a Call of Duty game has been the best-selling US title that month.

This wasn’t enough to topple Battlefield 6, however, which finished the year as the best-selling video game of 2025 in the US, based on physical and tracked digital sales.

This was followed by NBA 2K26 in second place, Borderlands 4 in third, Monster Hunter: Wilds in fourth and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in fifth. As ever, these figures don’t include digital sales on Nintendo platforms, because Nintendo doesn’t disclose this information.

2025 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T14:00:07.506Z

Piscatella also noted that Fortnite led the year in total active users on both PlayStation and Xbox, while Roblox was 2025’s leading publisher in ‘digital at retail’ spending, which includes gift cards.

In terms of Nintendo’s physical release chart for the year (because digital data isn’t supplied), Pokémon Legends: Z-A was the company’s best-selling physical title of 2025, followed by Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Donkey Kong Bananza. Mario Kart World didn’t make the top 10, mainly because the vast majority of copies sold were digital copies included with the Switch 2 hardware.

The year’s best-selling accessory overall in the US was the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which Piscatella says had an attach rate of 24%, meaning at least a million were sold.

“Holiday came LATE this year,” Piscatella said on Bluesky. “Consumers waited and waited but eventually showed up. PS5 discounting helped a ton.”