Nintendo Switch 2 set a US launch month record at 1.6 million units

Nintendo Switch 2 has set a new launch month record in the US.

That’s according to Circana data, which suggests Switch 2 sold 1.6 million units in June, a further 500,000 on top of Nintendo’s first-week figure, and more than the 1.1 million record held by PlayStation 4’s 2013 launch.

Switch 2 helped propel US June hardware spending upwards a huge 249% year-on-year to $978M, which is a record for a June month, far surpassing June 2008’s $608M.

According to Circana, Elden Ring: Nightrein was again the best-selling premium video game of the month, with PS5 exclusive Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in second.

Mario Kart World placed third, but its sales figure does not include digital sales or copies that were bundled with the Switch 2 console. 82% of Nintendo Switch 2 buyers during June also acquired Mario Kart World, it’s claimed.

June 2025 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T13:00:26.045Z

The best-selling third-party Nintendo Switch 2 games during its launch month were Cyberpunk 2077, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, and Street Fighter 6.

Last month, Nintendo announced that Switch 2 had sold 3.5 million units globally in its first four days on sale, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever, and likely the biggest ever console launch.

In comparison, PlayStation 5 shipped (not sold) 3.4 million units in its first four weeks on sale, and 4.5 million in its first seven weeks, though Sony’s console suffered from significant stock shortages.

The huge start for Switch 2 will give Nintendo a boost in reaching its target of 15 million units for its first business year – or even beating this number, which many analysts predict the console will do.