Nintendo Switch 2 sells 3.5 million in 4 days, likely the biggest console launch ever

Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units globally in its first four days on sale, the company said, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever, and likely the biggest ever console launch.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in a prepared statement.

“We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

Nintendo Europe boss Luciano Pereña commented: “Nintendo Switch 2 represents the next evolution of Nintendo Switch, and we’re very happy and grateful to see it already being embraced by so many players across Europe. We look forward to seeing players connecting through games like Mario Kart World, sharing the experience with friends and family whether near or far.”

In comparison, PlayStation 5 shipped (not sold) 3.4 million units in its first four weeks on sale, and 4.5 million in its first seven weeks, though Sony’s console suffered from significant stock shortages.

The huge start for Switch 2 will give Nintendo a boost in reaching its target of 15 million units for its first business year – or even beating this number, which many analysts predict the console will do.

If Switch 2 surpasses 15 million units in its opening year, it will beat what the original Switch managed. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 launched later in the year, and sold around 7.5 million units each, with the latter suffering stock issues due to the pandemic.

Nintendo Switch 2 released on June 5, alongside Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based game industry consultancy Kantan Games, told VGC that Nintendo now needs to follow up its launch success with more blockbusters in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Can anybody in the industry be surprised about this number? Expectations have always been sky high for the launch, and Nintendo delivered.

“What is absolutely critical for Nintendo now is to build momentum through the end of the year and the holidays, especially now that GTA6 is out of the way for 2025.

“The level of third-party support is great and like night and day when compared to the launch of the original Switch – but now Nintendo needs to follow with their own blockbusters.”