Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will seemingly add a much-requested feature

A new filing for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller suggests that it will add a long-requested feature.

A filing with the FCC has suggested that the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will add a headphone jack. While a standard feature on virtually every controller released in the last decade, Nintendo‘s own controllers have missed the feature.

The filing suggests the controller will once again feature RFID and Bluetooth support. The filing was made on March 31 and described as a “Game Controller.”

It’s likely that the new controller will also feature the mysterious C button, which has been regularly featured in Nintendo’s daily teases this week.

First shown off during the Switch 2’s January reveal video, Nintendo confirmed the presence of an extra button on the right Joy-Con, but the button had all markings removed in promotional material.

That was until Nintendo began posting images of the console, complete with the C button, now featuring the “C” marking. The functionality of this button is still unknown.

These teases are all leading up to the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, which will be held on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. Nintendo Switch 2 software, the console’s price, and much more are expected at the event. It’s also expected that Nintendo will shed light on some of the accessories set to be released alongside the console, potentially including the Pro Controller.

Later this week, the Nintendo Treehouse Live Nintendo Direct 2 stream will kick off at 7 am PT/10 am ET / 3 pm BST on April 3, with a second taking place at the same time on April 4. These streams will seemingly feature Nintendo employees playing the new system, and giving their “hands on impressions,” according to Nintendo.