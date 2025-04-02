Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller announced, featuring multiple new buttons

Nintendo has revealed a suite of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, including the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

The controller will be released on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2.

The controller will feature brand new GL/ GR buttons, which can be assigned to other buttons on the controller.

The controller will also feature the newly announced C button, which can be used for Game Chat.

The Discord-like feature will allow players to share their screen, chat to each other and more.

GameChat will be free to use until March 31, 2026, after which it will require a Switch Online subscription.

The controller will be an upgrade on its predecessor in one specific way; the inclusion of the long-requested headphone jack.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will support Bluetooth and NFC.

More to follow…