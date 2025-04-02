Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed

Nintendo has announced the price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

Nintendo has also announced when the console will be available to pre-order.

According to Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2 will come with the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

A Mario Kart World bundle will also be released, which will cost $499.99 in the United States, which includes a system and a download code for the Mario Kart World game, available from Nintendo Switch 2 launch day on June 5.

Nintendo has announced the cost of the system across various territories, as well as the price of the Mario Kart World bundle.

In the UK, the system will cost £395.99, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing £429.99.

In Europe, the system will cost €469.99, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing €509.99

In Canada, the system will cost $629.99, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing $699.99

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also announced several new games, including a new Donkey Kong game.

The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.

A new Fromsoftware game, The Duskbloods, has also been announced, and it’s coming exclusively to Switch 2.

Nintendo has also confirmed that GameCube games are officially coming to the Switch Online service, alongside a new GameCube controller.

Nintendo has announced a line of enhanced ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ games for its next console, which will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Following months of speculation, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will incorporate mouse control.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct opened with Mario Kart World, a launch title for the console.

The game will feature grinding, wall jumping as well as multiple different outfits for each character. Players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere” in the game, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

More to follow…