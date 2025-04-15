Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will reportedly start next week in Canada

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will reportedly begin next week in Canada.

According to billbill-kun, who has a history of posting retail listing information ahead of official announcements, Canadian retailers are preparing to begin pre-orders for Nintendo‘s next system.

Pre-orders in Canada for the Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly begin on April 23.

Pre-orders in Canada were originally set to begin on April 9, however, on April 8, Nintendo announced this would be delayed.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025, to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.,” Nintendo of Canada said in a statement at the time.

This was following the news that Nintendo had delayed plans to take pre-orders in the US so that the firm could “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.”

At the time of writing, pre-order plans for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US have yet to be announced. In other territories, such as the UK and Europe, pre-orders for the console have been available for almost two weeks.

The catalyst for the delayed pre-orders is US President Donald Trump and his move to impose tariffs on numerous countries, including a sizeable tariff on China, where tech products are often manufactured.

According to many, Trump’s tariffs on China could spell a price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2.

While iPhones and some computers have been made exempt from Trump’s sweeping tariffs, video game consoles have not, leading many to question if Nintendo will increase its previously announced US price plan, which would see the console retail for $449.99.

Nintendo boss Doug Bowser has said that the firm has spent months shipping hundreds of thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 units to the US.