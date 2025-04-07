Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were invite-only at Amazon UK, but not for much longer

Amazon has said it will soon be opening general pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK.

Previously, the retailer had run an invite-only system for Switch 2 pre-orders. However, it has now contacted customers who expressed interest in the console, but did not successfully receive an invite, to let them know that open pre-orders will soon begin.

“Hello, you recently requested to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 on amazon.co.uk,” the e-mail sent to customers today reads. “Unfortunately, we were not able to accommodate your request. Good news: Invitations are no longer required to buy the Switch 2 on amazon.co.uk, and the console will be available to purchase without an invitation soon.

“If still interested in buying the console, we ask you to visit amazon.co.uk and buy the Nintendo Switch 2 by putting it into your cart when available and proceed to checkout as usual. Please note that it is possible that the console sells out quickly, so check our website regularly.”

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5. Other UK retailers have begun their pre-order campaign, with Smyths quickly selling out of its allocation last week.

Elsewhere, the official My Nintendo Store will be launching its pre-orders on April 8, and is in the process of emailing select Nintendo Switch players in the UK and Europe, offering them the chance to pre-order first.

According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.