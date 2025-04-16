Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders reportedly opening soon in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 console and accessory pre-orders will reportedly open in the US at the end of this month.

According to billbill-kun, who has a history of posting retail listing information ahead of official announcements, several US retailers have updated their listings internally to suggest that Nintendo‘s next console and its accessories could be made available for pre-order at the end of this month.

It’s claimed that several US retailers internally list April 21 and April 30 as the day pre-orders will open for the system, depending on the retailer. It’s also claimed that accessories for the console, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, will open on April 30.

This follows reports that pre-orders for the system in Canada could open on April 23. When pre-orders in both the US and Canada were delayed earlier this month, Nintendo claimed that the firm would align the timing of pre-orders going live in both territories, likely in an effort to stop US customers from pre-ordering from Canada.

Pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US and Canada is the biggest question surrounding the upcoming console. While Nintendo said at the time of the pre-order delay that the launch date of June 5 would not change, whether or not the price of the console will change is unknown.

This uncertainty, and the majority of the confusion around the pre-order situation in North America, comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs on numerous countries, including a sizeable tariff on China, where tech products are often manufactured.

Furthering the issue is that the tariffs have been rapidly increasing and being paused in territories across the world on a daily basis, leading to further uncertainty.

While iPhones and some computers have been made exempt from Trump’s sweeping tariffs, video game consoles have not, leading many to question if Nintendo will increase its previously announced US price plan, which would see the console retail for $449.99.

Nintendo boss Doug Bowser has said that the firm has spent months shipping hundreds of thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 units to the US.