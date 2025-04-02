Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have opened at Smyths UK

Support VGC

UK retailer Smyths is one of the first in the country to start taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 can currently be pre-ordered at a price of £395.99 for the console on its own, or £429.99 for the bundle containing a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

To pre-order the console, visit the Smyths UK website. Pre-orders are still available at the time of writing, but may stop if demand is excessive.

ShopTo has also now launched its pre-orders, saying only one pre-order is being allocated per customer. At the time of writing, more than 13,000 people are looking at the pre-order page, according to ShopTo.

Other UK stores have yet to launch their pre-orders. Argos says pre-orders are “coming soon”, while Amazon UK has yet to list the console.

The official My Nintendo Store will be launching its pre-orders on April 8, and is in the process of emailing select Nintendo Switch players in the UK and Europe, offering them the chance to pre-order first.

According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.

