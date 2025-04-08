Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders delayed in Canada to align with the US

Nintendo has delayed pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada.

In a statement, Nintendo said it intends to align Canadian pre-orders of the new system with US pre-orders, which were pushed back last week.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025, to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.,” Nintendo of Canada said in a statement.

“Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged.”

Last week, despite announcing a price for the system and when the pre-orders were set to go live, Nintendo later walked back its US plans for pre-ordering the new console.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” Nintendo said in a statement to GameSpot.

“Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

At the time of writing, Nintendo has yet to confirm when the console will be made available for pre-order in the US. The system has been made available in Europe and the UK, as well as Japan.

US President Donald Trump has been imposing tariffs on numerous countries in recent weeks, including a sizeable tariff on China, where tech products are often manufactured.

Last Wednesday, he also introduced a blanket 10% tariff on all imports, with countries like China and Japan – what Trump calls “the worst offenders” – getting larger tariffs of 54% and 24%, respectively.

A report from the Financial Times last month suggested that Nintendo had already been shifting production away from China since Trump’s first administration stated its intent to upend global trading, noting that more than half of the hardware Nintendo imports into the US comes from Vietnam and Cambodia.

However, the tariffs imposed by Trump on Wednesday – which he says will go into effect on April 9 – include a 46% tariff on Vietnam and a 49% tariff on Cambodia.