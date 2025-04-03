Support VGC

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live at Argos.

The UK chain has officially put both the standard model of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle up for pre-order, with a guarantee that they will deliver on release day.

Customers can pre-order the system, but Argos requires full payment upfront, unlike most retailers. Argos is also charging customers a delivery fee of £6.95.

The Switch 2 can currently be pre-ordered at Argos at  a price of £395.99 for the console on its own, or £429.99 for the bundle containing a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

Other UK retailers have begun their pre-order campaign with Smyths quickly selling out of its allocation yesterday. 

Elsewhere, the official My Nintendo Store will be launching its pre-orders on April 8, and is in the process of emailing select Nintendo Switch players in the UK and Europe, offering them the chance to pre-order first.

According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct took place today, providing a wealth of information about the Switch 2 hardware and software. We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know about Nintendo’s next system. 

