Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are available in-store only at Currys

UK retailer Currys has announced its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order plans.

The tech giant is now taking pre-orders for the system in-store only. Currys has confirmed to VGC that customers will be expected to pay the full amount for the system up front.

Currys has also said that it will take online pre-orders for the system “closer to the launch date.”

Currys is the latest UK retailer to open pre-orders for Nintendo‘s new system.

Online retail juggernaut Amazon has begun sending out invites to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this week, Amazon offered customers the chance to request an invite to pre-order the new Nintendo system, and now VGC can confirm that invites have begun being sent out to customers in the UK.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

Other UK retailers have begun their pre-order campaign with Smyths quickly selling out of its allocation yesterday.

Argos has also released pre-orders for the system.

Elsewhere, the official My Nintendo Store will be launching its pre-orders on April 8, and is in the process of emailing select Nintendo Switch players in the UK and Europe, offering them the chance to pre-order first.

Nintendo’s big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was held on Wednesday, giving fans their first in-depth look at the new system.

While the firm showed off new games, accessories and more, following the event, more news about Nintendo’s next system has surfaced.

Nintendo has released information on the size of its first wave of Switch 2 games.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following the Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.