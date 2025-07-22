Nintendo Switch 2 is selling at least three times faster than Switch 1 in Japan

Nintendo Switch 2 has broken PS2’s first-month sales record in Japan.

According to data supplied by Famitsu (reported by Yomiuri) the console has reportedly sold at least 1.5 million units in Japan during its first month. It’s worth noting, as highlighted by Katan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto, this doesn’t include units sold by Nintendo themselves; therefore, the number is likely much higher.

Famitsu collects data from over 3,000 Japanese retail stores. According to this data, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1,538,260 units in its first month, the highest sales for any console in Japan since the publication began collecting data in 1996.

The Game Boy Advance previously held the record for Nintendo machines, selling 1,367,433 units in its first month, followed by the Nintendo DS at 1,269,846.

The Switch 2’s sales figure indicates it’s selling at least three times faster than the original Switch in Japan, which managed 556,633 units during the same period. The best first-month sales for a non-Nintendo system was 1,134,862 units, which the PS2 managed in 2000.

Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units globally in its first four days on sale, the company said, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever, and likely the biggest ever console launch.

If Switch 2 surpasses 15 million units in its opening year, it will beat what the original Switch managed. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 launched later in the year, and sold around 7.5 million units each, with the latter suffering stock issues due to the pandemic.

Nintendo Switch 2 was released on June 5, alongside Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

The second major Nintendo Switch 2 game, Donkey Kong Bananza, was released last week.