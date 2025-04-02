Nintendo Switch 2 home screen looks similar to the Switch home screen

Nintendo has shared a first look at the Switch 2 home screen, and it initially appears to be similar to that of the original Switch.

During a look at the Switch 2 console’s accessibility options, Nintendo showed the home screen of the Switch 2.

The screen shows a Mario Kart World icon, as well as various icons at the bottom.

While it’s yet to be confirmed what all of these icons represent, the presence of GameChat, eShop, Controller and System Settings icons means at least most of the features are self-explanatory.

What’s still unknown is whether Switch 2 will feature more personalisation options, something the original Switch was criticised for lacking in.

Despite having a Themes menu, the original Switch still only has two themes, dark and light.

More to follow…