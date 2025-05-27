Nintendo Switch 2 has ‘no issues’ playing the vast majority of Nintendo Switch games tested so far

Nintendo has updated its list of Nintendo Switch games that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, saying the vast majority of games tested so far have “no issues”.

While Nintendo has maintained since the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 that most Switch games would work on the new system without issue, the platform holder has been regularly updating its list of titles that it has tested with the new system.

In the latest update to the list, Nintendo has now identified 118 games that have “start-up issues” on Switch 2, 50 games that “start up on Nintendo Switch 2 but include some in-game compatibility issues”, and 54 games that has issues planned to be resolved by launch or shortly afterwards.

The company says it has now identified “no issues” after performing basic compatibility testing on around 75% of the more than 15,000 third-party Nintendo Switch titles, and that around 24% can be started and have further tests in progress.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con, Niconico, Abema, Hulu, Crunchyroll and InkyPen are the only pieces of software that Nintendo has confirmed that will not work with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Games like Ring Fit Adventure, 1-2-Switch and others that require the original Joy-Con controllers can be played on the Nintendo Switch 2, but players will have to use the original Joy-Con controllers for full compatibility.

After years of anticipation for Nintendo’s next console, Nintendo Switch 2 will launch next week. Pictures of the consoles arriving at retailers in the US have appeared online.

The console will launch with Mario Kart World, an open-world take on the best-selling karting franchise.

Earlier this month, Nintendo detailed free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.