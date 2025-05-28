Nintendo Switch 2 floodgates open, as another user shares early walkthrough video

Yet another user has obtained a Nintendo Switch 2 well before its launch date and posted a video showing the new console’s setup process.

On Wednesday, a Russian YouTube user posted a video showing the initial boot process for Switch 2, as well as an extensive tour of its system menus.

As noted by other users who’ve obtained Switch 2 early, the console can’t do much more at this point, since it requires a mandatory system update in order to boot games.

Today’s video shows some proof of this, with a message prompting a system update when attempting to access the Nintendo eShop, but no system update being available.

The video is the latest in a flurry of leaks, as people around the world start to get their hands on Nintendo Switch 2 consoles well ahead of its official June 5 launch date.

Earlier on Wednesday, a video showing someone turning on the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time appeared online.

And earlier this week, a brief video of somebody unboxing Switch 2 appeared on social media, along with the first notice that it requires a mandatory update in order to boot games.

It’s just over one week until the Switch 2’s global launch day. In the UK and Ireland, toy retailer Smyths has confirmed that it plans to hold midnight launches for the system in all of its stores.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Third-party launch games include Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic X Shadows Generations, and more.