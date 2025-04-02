Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news round-up: Every major announcement made today
Here’s every big Nintendo Switch 2 announcement that was made today
After years of speculation, we now know so much more about the Nintendo Switch 2.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct took place today, providing a wealth of information about the Switch 2 hardware and software.
With so much announced, it’s been hard to keep track of the major news, so this article brings together all the major announcements we’ve covered so far.
We’ll continue to update this list as more stories are posted over the course of today and tomorrow.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct News Round-Up
- Nintendo Switch 2 release date confirmed
- Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed
- Switch 2 will be available to pre-order from Nintendo next week
- Mario Kart World is open world and coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- 46 third-party games have been confirmed for Switch 2, with 17 coming on launch day
- Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart World will cost $80 / £75
- Switch 2’s mysterious C button is used for GameChat
- Switch 2 will have mouse controls, Nintendo finally confirms
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller announced, featuring multiple new buttons
- Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- Metroid Prime 4, Zelda, and Pokemon are getting enhanced Switch 2 Editions
- Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more getting free Switch 2 ‘updates’
- GameCube is officially coming to Switch Online, exclusively for Switch 2
- Street Fighter 6 is coming to Switch 2, along with new amiibo
- New FromSoftware game The Duskbloods is coming exclusively to Switch 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza is the next big 3D adventure coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- Kirby Air Riders is in development, with Masahiro Sakurai directing
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices announced
- Switch 2 GameCube controller will only be offered to those who pre-order the console
- First look at Nintendo Switch 2 game box art
- Nintendo will sell a cheaper $330 Switch 2 in Japan that’s region locked
- Nintendo Switch 2 home screen looks similar to the Switch home screen
- Gallery: Nintendo releases over 90 new Nintendo Switch 2 images
- Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will have achievements on Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo says Switch 2 could’ve been called ‘Super Nintendo Switch’, but one detail changed its mind
- Nintendo legend Iwata once rejected Switch 2’s magnetic Joy-Cons, but the team ‘refused to give up’
- Madden NFL is returning to Nintendo for the first time in 13 years
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.