Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Here’s where to watch today’s big presentation

Nintendo Switch 2 is finally revealed later today in a special Nintendo Direct.

After years of speculation and a brief teaser reveal on January, Nintendo will finally blow the lid off Switch 2 and detail the console and its games in a lengthy presentation.

Console reveals are always a huge occasion, and the Switch 2 reveal promises to be one of the biggest yet, especially given that analysts expect it to have one of the most successful launches in video game history.

The Switch 2 Direct takes place today, April 2, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am

6am US (Eastern) – 9am

9am UK (BST) – 2pm

2pm Japan – 10pm

10pm Australia – 12am (April 3)

You can watch the Direct either through the stream embedded at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: What do we know so far?

Nintendo has already confirmed that the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will be one hour long, making it roughly as long as the presentation for the original Switch back in 2017.

The presentation will almost certainly feature a deep dive into the Switch 2 hardware itself, and will reveal some of the question marks that remain around the console.

The biggest mystery surrounding the Switch 2’s hardware is the C button located on the right Joy-Con. Nintendo only recently confirmed that it was a C button at all, previously showing it as a blank button when it intially announced the console back in January.

It’s not yet known what the C stands for and what pressing the button does, but the smart money is on some type of social feature, with it potentially meaning ‘chat’, ‘community’, ‘campus’ or something of that type.

We’re also expecting to finally get confirmation that the Joy-Cons can be turned on their side and used as a mouse. Nintendo has been teasing it in a few animations, and patents have already suggested this is the case, so expect that to be officially announced.

Nintendo always has a trick or two up its sleeves too when it comes to hardware, so keep an eye out for something completely left field. The presence of two USB ports on the console could come into play here.

As for games, the only confirmed title so far is the next Mario Kart, because that was briefly shown during the initial announcement in January. No other first-party titles are known yet.

Small print on a Nintendo website recently referred to “Switch 2 software and Switch 2 Edition software”, implying some existing Switch games may get enhanced Switch 2 versions. Hopefully we’ll know more during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.