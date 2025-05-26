Nintendo Switch 2 consoles spotted at US retailers ahead of launch

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles have been pictured for the first time arriving at US retailers, ahead of the official launch day of June 5.

In a now-deleted Reddit post (archived by X users), an employee of retailer Target pictured Switch 2 console boxes inside of a locked cage, claiming their store received “around 40” consoles.

A second image shows the Switch 2 consoles outside of the nondescript boxes, confirming that they are indeed Nintendo’s next console.

Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch in less than ten days on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Third-party launch games include Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic X Shadows Generations, and more.

Switch 2 systems have arrived at Target!



This particular Target got 40 units (20 Mario Kart Bundles and 20 Regular).



It's feeling real now!https://t.co/ZixcrVSdao pic.twitter.com/HsUXV7x57Q — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 26, 2025

Target stores are receiving their Switch 2 stock and apparently as long as it’s locked in a cage they don’t mind leaving it in the middle of the floor! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/73Wl7trbUG — Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) May 26, 2025

Donkey Kong: Bananza is due for release in July, with Drag X Drive also expected this Summer. Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are also due this year, with no confirmed release dates.

Earlier this month, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will be getting resolution and frame rate boosts, while others will be getting GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

It’s also been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support text-to-speech as part of Game Chat.