Nintendo Switch 2 battery life confirmed

Nintendo has confirmed the battery life of Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the manufacturer, the Switch 2 console will contain a 5220mAh lithium-ion battery.

This is a higher capacity battery than the one included with the original Switch (which is a 4310mAh battery), and the one included in the Switch Lite (3570mAh).

However, because Switch 2 games require significantly more power than the original Switch, a higher capacity battery doesn’t mean longer battery life in every situation.

Nintendo‘s specs for the console say the Switch 2’s battery life ranges between 2 and 6.5 hours, noting: “These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play.”

By comparison, Nintendo’s officially stated battery life for the original Switch is 4.5 to 9 hours, while for the Switch Lite it’s 3 to 7 hours.

Nintendo also says the Switch 2 console will take around 3 hours to charge fully while in Sleep mode.

The Switch 2 screen offers new features that may also contribute to a higher power draw than its predecessor’s, depending on its usage. The 7.9″ screen is notably larger than the 5.5″ Switch Lite screen, the 6.2″ Switch screen and the 7″ Switch OLED screen.

It also boasts a 1080p display (compared to the 720p display of the original Switch), as well as HDR10 support and VRR up to 120 Hz.

Nintendo says the new Joy-Con 2 controllers will last around 20 hours depending on their usage, which is similar to that of the original Joy-Con controllers.