Nintendo Switch 2 Amazon pre-order invites are going out now

Amazon has begun sending out invites to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this week, Amazon offered customers the chance to request an invite to pre-order the new Nintendo system, and now VGC can confirm that invites have begun being sent out to customers in the UK.

The invite allows the customer to pre-order the system, and gives them 22 hours to do so from the email being sent out.

The Switch 2 can currently be pre-ordered from Amazon at a price of £395.99 for the console on its own, or £429.99 for the bundle containing a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Currently, Amazon is estimating that the system will be delivered on Saturday, June 7, however this is likely to change to launch day as we get closer to release.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5.

Other UK retailers have begun their pre-order campaign with Smyths quickly selling out of its allocation yesterday.

Elsewhere, the official My Nintendo Store will be launching its pre-orders on April 8, and is in the process of emailing select Nintendo Switch players in the UK and Europe, offering them the chance to pre-order first.

According to a notice on the My Nintendo Store website: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

The first round of invites will be sent out depending on whether users have been a Switch Online member for at least two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing Switch games, and has opted in to receive email messages from Nintendo.