Support VGC

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices announced

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will cost $80 / £75

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices announced

Nintendo has announced the price of the Switch 2’s accessories.

The prices in various regions are still coming in at the time of writing, but the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will cost $59.99 / £49.99.

The Nintendo Switch GameCube controller, which can be used to play the new GameCube games available on Switch Online Expansion Pack on Switch 2, will cost $64.99 / £59.99.

Meanwhile, a Nintendo-branded MicroSD Express card with a capacity of 256GB will cost $54.99 / £49.99. The card is branded with a Mario-style M on it.

According to a notice on the UK My Nintendo Store, the MicroSD Express cards and GameCube controllers will initially only be available to pre-order for those who are also pre-ordering a Switch 2 console.

More to follow…

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£49.50£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£54.95
CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£250.76£269£309.99$334.62$349$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£257.99£269.95£309.99$312$349.99$349.99$349.99
Nintendo Switch OLED - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition
£319.99£319.99$359.99£499.99£549.85
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.