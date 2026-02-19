Nintendo surprises fans with a Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X, out today

Nintendo has shadow dropped a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.

Announced on Thursday, the Switch 2 version of the RPG is now available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop, with a physical version coming later, on April 16. Players who already own the Switch 1 version of Definitive Edition can upgrade for $5.

According to an announcement video, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features improved 4K/60fps visuals in TV mode, and 1080p/60fps in handheld.

Definitive Edition, a Switch 1 remaster of the 2015 Wii U game, was released just last year, featuring enhanced visuals, added story elements, and more.

“Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story,” reads a synopsis for the game.

“There is even more to discover in this definitive version of the game. Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You’ll have to stay tuned to learn more…”

VGC’s Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition review said: “While its plot and performances sometimes had our eyes glazing over, there’s still no doubt that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an impressively vast adventure which has clearly been designed with the player’s comfort in mind.”